Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Baby hospitalized with virus after doctors repeatedly send her home

By KSL Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 9:31 PM HST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (KSL) - A Utah mom hopes others can learn from her infant daughter’s close call with respiratory syncytial virus. The illness is mild in most people but can be dangerous for infants.

Hollie Poore says after a cold went through her house in October, she noticed her 3-month-old daughter, Susie, didn’t look or sound right.

“It was like [gasping] every breath she took. It was very hard for her to breathe,” the mother said.

The family took her to the doctor, where she tested negative for RSV, a common respiratory virus that usually causes mild, cold-like symptoms but can be dangerous for infants. Doctors told them to monitor Susie and sent the family home.

“So, we took her home and took her back to appointments for two days, like in, out, in, out,” Poore said.

The family questioned whether or not to keep going to the doctor, but when Susie started wheezing while breathing, they trusted their gut and rushed to the emergency room. The baby girl was immediately admitted.

“All of a sudden, there’s like 12 people in the room. They’re putting… the [oxygen] mask on her,” Poore said.

Susie was tested again for RSV. This time, it came back positive. She spent a week recovering in the neonatal intensive care unit on oxygen.

“That was the hardest part, just watching her cry and not being able to feed her. They sedate her,” Poore said.

The family says the experience is one everyone could learn from, saying we are our child’s best advocate. They’re glad they trusted their gut that something was wrong.

“It’s OK to go to the doctor again. You are not crazy. Do it. You feel stupid, but do it anyway because it’s better to be safe than sorry,” Poore said.

RSV is most common in the United States during the fall and winter months. In June, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a health alert about increased activity of the virus across the South.

Each year, RSV leads to approximately 58,000 hospitalizations and 100 to 500 deaths among children younger than 5, according to the CDC.

Copyright 2021 KSL via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The blizzard warning is in effect until Sunday at 6 a.m.
Blizzard warning issued for Big Island summits as most of US faces snow drought
Honolulu barely made it up to 70 degrees, which is a record for low day time temperatures.
It’s starting to feel a lot like winter as Hawaii sees record low temperatures
HPD shut down a portion of Queen Emma street Friday morning for an attempted murder...
Man arrested for attempted murder after hitting robbery suspect with car
The road to Hana during flash flooding conditions winter of 2020
National Weather Service warns of widespread flooding ahead
Heavy rain and thunderstorms are possible for the next few days.
FIRST ALERT: Threat of heavy rain, thunderstorms may bring widespread flooding

Latest News

A former UH Rainbow Warrior football player will soon be in the spotlight once again, but not...
From the huddle to humor, former ‘Bow Tuinei to headline stand up comedy shows at Blaisdell
The city has opened four emergency shelters in anticipation of the severe weather.
Forecasters urge state to prepare for ‘catastrophic flooding’ as Kona low moves in
RSV is a common respiratory virus that can be dangerous for infants. Every year, approximately...
Family warns others after 3-month-old hospitalized with respiratory virus
Bands of heavy rain are seen on radar Sunday morning.
Flash flood warning remains up for Maui, Molokai as severe weather wallops state