2 Mokulele planes damaged during severe weather, triggering delays

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two Mokulele Airlines airplanes are grounded after sustaining extensive damage during severe weather at Honolulu’s airport on Sunday night.

The damage has triggered cancellations and delays for the carrier.

Officials say about 10:30 p.m., high winds pushed a cargo container into the two Mokulele aircraft that were parked for the night.

No one was hurt.

“Unfortunately some of our passengers at Kona and at Hilo are going to be inconvenienced today because we can reroute them on Hawaiian or Southwest,” airline CEO Stan Little said.

“We can’t do that at Molokai and Lanai. We are the only lifeline there. So we’re putting every available resource on those two islands until we’re back to normal.”

If you need to reschedule your flight, Little says there is currently no wait on Mokulele’s call center.

“We’ll be much closer to normal tomorrow and I anticipate we’ll be completely back to a full schedule without delays by the weekend.” Little said.

This story will be updated.

