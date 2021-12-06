Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

2 Mokulele planes damaged during severe weather, triggering delays

By Allyson Blair
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 12:09 PM HST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two Mokulele Airlines airplanes are grounded after sustaining extensive damage during severe weather at Honolulu’s airport on Sunday night.

The damage has triggered cancellations and delays for the carrier.

Officials say about 10:30 p.m., high winds pushed a cargo container into the two Mokulele aircraft that were parked for the night.

No one was hurt.

“Unfortunately some of our passengers at Kona and at Hilo are going to be inconvenienced today because we can reroute them on Hawaiian or Southwest,” airline CEO Stan Little said.

“We can’t do that at Molokai and Lanai. We are the only lifeline there. So we’re putting every available resource on those two islands until we’re back to normal.”

If you need to reschedule your flight, Little says there is currently no wait on Mokulele’s call center.

“We’ll be much closer to normal tomorrow and I anticipate we’ll be completely back to a full schedule without delays by the weekend.” Little said.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Severe weather continues to wallop parts of the state Monday morning as a Kona low sweeps...
Severe weather continues to pummel parts of Hawaii as forecasters warn of possible ‘catastrophic flooding’
Honolulu barely made it up to 70 degrees, which is a record for low day time temperatures.
It’s starting to feel a lot like winter as Hawaii sees record low temperatures
HNN FILE
LIST: DOE announces additional school closures; weather alerts also in effect
Bands of heavy rain are seen on radar Sunday morning.
Flash flood warning remains up for Maui, Molokai as severe weather wallops state
Guy Hagi's Monday forecast
Forecast: Powerful storm sweeping through the state

Latest News

Heavy rains overnight leave behind a big mess in Maui County
Heavy rains overnight leave behind a big mess in Maui County
Severe weather continues to pummel parts of Hawaii as forecasters warn of possible...
Severe weather continues to pummel parts of Hawaii as forecasters warn of possible ‘catastrophic flo
So what exactly is a Kona low ... and how does it impact the state?
So what exactly is a Kona low ... and how does it impact the state?
Severe weather continues to wallop parts of the state Monday morning as a Kona low sweeps...
Severe weather continues to pummel parts of Hawaii as forecasters warn of possible ‘catastrophic flooding’