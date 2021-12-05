Tributes
Wahine eliminated from NCAA volleyball tournament after loss to Washington

(Hawaii Athletics)
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 6:39 PM HST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - One night after surviving a five set thriller against Mississippi State, the Rainbow Wahine volleyball team has been eliminated from the NCAA Tournament.

The ‘Bows fall to host-school Washington in a three set sweep 25-16,25-14, 25-13 on Saturday.

It was an off night for Hawaii who hit just .134 against the Huskies with no Wahine reaching the double digit range in kills.

Amber Igiede notched a team-high eight kills, while Kate Lang dished out a team-high 19 assists and 8 digs.

The Wahine finish the season as the Big West Conference Champions and an overall record of 22-8.

