State senators say staffing issues at prisons pose ‘potentially dangerous situation’

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii senators are calling on the governor to issue an emergency proclamation to address staffing issues at state prisons.

In a letter sent to the governor, senators said the worker shortages at correctional facilities — especially in Halawa and Waiawa — are creating a potentially dangerous situation.

Senate Minority Leader Kurt Favella conducted an impromptu visit at the Halawa Correctional Facility on Monday.

During his visit, he said only 58 of the 91 workers required for the morning shift showed up, leaving 33 positions vacant or on leave.

“This situation presents a potentially dangerous situation for exhausted correctional officers who are not at the top of their game when interacting with prison inmates, but also a probable risk to the general public on our roads and highways,” Favella said.

Favella is asking the governor to use federal funding from the American Rescue Plan to address health and safety risks for overworked and understaffed correctional officers.

He said funds can be used to increase external recruitment, improve job training and increase emergency hires.

