Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

State senators say staffing issues at prisons pose ‘potentially dangerous situation’

Senators said the worker shortages at correctional facilities in Halawa and Waiawa are creating...
Senators said the worker shortages at correctional facilities in Halawa and Waiawa are creating a potentially dangerous situation.
By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 2:52 PM HST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii senators are calling on the governor to issue an emergency proclamation to address staffing issues at state prisons.

In a letter sent to the governor, senators said the worker shortages at correctional facilities — especially in Halawa and Waiawa — are creating a potentially dangerous situation.

Senate Minority Leader Kurt Favella conducted an impromptu visit at the Halawa Correctional Facility on Monday.

During his visit, he said only 58 of the 91 workers required for the morning shift showed up, leaving 33 positions vacant or on leave.

“This situation presents a potentially dangerous situation for exhausted correctional officers who are not at the top of their game when interacting with prison inmates, but also a probable risk to the general public on our roads and highways,” Favella said.

Favella is asking the governor to use federal funding from the American Rescue Plan to address health and safety risks for overworked and understaffed correctional officers.

He said funds can be used to increase external recruitment, improve job training and increase emergency hires.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omicron is classified by the World Health Organization as a “variant of concern.”
Hawaii confirms its first case of Omicron variant in resident with no history of travel outside state
Police said Bray Keliihoomalu was last seen about 1:15 p.m. Tuesday in Hawaii Kai.
14-year-old girl reported missing in Hawaii Kai is located
A California couple is back on the mainland tonight after their anniversary trip turned into a...
A romantic getaway in Hawaii turns into a nightmare, but this couple is crying tears of joy
HPD shut down a portion of Queen Emma street Friday morning for an attempted murder...
Man arrested for attempted murder after hitting robbery suspect with car
The blizzard warning is in effect until Sunday at 6 a.m.
Blizzard warning issued for Big Island summits as most of US faces snow drought

Latest News

Her family is hoping a bone marrow donor will emerge and help save her life.
Family of Kauai infant battling aggressive cancer seeks bone marrow donor
The road to Hana during flash flooding conditions winter of 2020
National Weather Service warns of widespread flooding ahead
The blizzard warning is in effect until Sunday at 6 a.m.
Blizzard warning issued for Big Island summits as most of US faces snow drought
Blizzard warning issued for Big Island summits as most of US faces snow drought
Blizzard warning issued for Big Island summits as most of US faces snow drought