Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

State reports 148 additional COVID cases, 1 new death

By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 9:04 AM HST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Health Department reported 148 new COVID cases Sunday, pushing the state’s total number of infections to 88,295 since the start of the pandemic.

Over the last 14 days, the state says there have been 1,242 cases detected.

With one more fatality, the state’s death toll has risen to 1,033.

Experts: COVID death rate for unvaccinated Hawaii residents is 20 times higher

Of the new infections reported Sunday:

  • 80 were on Oahu
  • 11 on Kauai
  • 18 on Maui
  • 18 on Hawaii Island

There were also twenty-one people diagnosed out of state.

The state is no longer issuing details daily on where COVID deaths occurred, their age ranges, and whether those who died had underlying conditions.

Some 71.6% of the state’s residents are fully vaccinated, while 77.4% have received at least one dose.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The blizzard warning is in effect until Sunday at 6 a.m.
Blizzard warning issued for Big Island summits as most of US faces snow drought
HPD shut down a portion of Queen Emma street Friday morning for an attempted murder...
Man arrested for attempted murder after hitting robbery suspect with car
Honolulu barely made it up to 70 degrees, which is a record for low day time temperatures.
It’s starting to feel a lot like winter as Hawaii sees record low temperatures
Officials have confirmed one case of the Omicron mutation in Hawaii and are conducting genome...
DOH investigating 3 more COVID cases they suspect are Omicron mutation
The Navy said Friday night that it has gotten the green light from the Health Department to...
As Navy works to help families affected by tainted water, timeline for clean-up still uncertain

Latest News

The head of the Honolulu Board of Water Supply says the Navy shutting down its well could cause...
‘This is totally unacceptable’: Schatz calls for civilian oversight for Red Hill contamination crisis
Sen. Brian Schatz says he told White House officials Saturday that the military's lax approach...
Schatz calls for federal support to help clean up military's contaminated water pipes
The family of a Kauai infant battling an aggressive cancer is asking people to register as...
Family of Kauai infant battling aggressive cancer seeks bone marrow donor
Honolulu barely made it up to 70 degrees, which is a record for low day time temperatures.
It’s starting to feel a lot like winter as Hawaii sees record low temperatures