State reports 148 additional COVID cases, 1 new death

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Health Department reported 148 new COVID cases Sunday, pushing the state’s total number of infections to 88,295 since the start of the pandemic.

Over the last 14 days, the state says there have been 1,242 cases detected.

With one more fatality, the state’s death toll has risen to 1,033.

Of the new infections reported Sunday:

80 were on Oahu

11 on Kauai

18 on Maui

18 on Hawaii Island

There were also twenty-one people diagnosed out of state.

The state is no longer issuing details daily on where COVID deaths occurred, their age ranges, and whether those who died had underlying conditions.

Some 71.6% of the state’s residents are fully vaccinated, while 77.4% have received at least one dose.

This story will be updated.

