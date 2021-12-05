Tributes
Playoff bound: Bama rolls No. 1 Georgia 41-24 for SEC title

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) celebrates his touchdown against Georgia during the first...
Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) celebrates his touchdown against Georgia during the first half of the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Atlanta.(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 2:59 PM HST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
ATLANTA (AP) — Bryce Young stunningly carved up the nation’s top-rated defense, giving Nick Saban and Alabama a shot at another national championship.

Young threw for three touchdowns and ran for another as the fourth-ranked Crimson Tide rolled over No. 1 Georgia 41-24 in the Southeastern Conference championship game Saturday, a result that likely sends both powerhouse programs to the four-team College Football Playoff.

Young set SEC championship records with 421 yards passing and 461 yards total offense.

Georgia (12-1, No. 1 CFP) cruised through the regular season, barely challenged and a unanimous choice as the nation’s No. 1 team for the past two months. The Bulldogs boasted a fearsome defensive unit that had allowed only 6.9 points a game.

Young made them look like a scout team, surely bolstering his Heisman Trophy chances as well as moving on to an even bigger game on the final day of 2021.

The playoff field will be announced Sunday, with the semifinals set for the Orange and Cotton bowls on Dec. 31.

Alabama (12-1, No. 3 CFP) had six offensive scoring drives — five covering at least 75 yards, the other 62 — and finished with a staggering 536 yards against a team that was giving up just under 231 per game.

Follow Paul Newberry on Twitter at https://twitter.com/pnewberry1963

