Parents accused of knowingly sending COVID-positive child to Calif. school

By KGO Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 7:12 PM HST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
CORTE MADERA, Calif. (KGO) - About 75 elementary school students from California had to quarantine over Thanksgiving break after the parents of one student allegedly knowingly sent their child, who had tested positive for COVID-19, to class.

It was a Thanksgiving break unlike any other for dozens of families at Neil Cummins Elementary School in Corte Madera, California.

Dr. Brett Geithman, the superintendent of the Larkspur-Corte Madera School District, says school officials only found out an elementary school student had tested positive for COVID-19 after a call from Marin Public Health. The county health department wanted to know why the infection hadn’t been uploaded to the school database.

“We learned that that student was never reported to us, and the student had been attending school for the last seven days,” Geithman said.

Following the discovery, Geithman says the school took immediate action. Parents were notified Nov. 18 by text message that their children needed to be tested for the virus.

Overall, eight students tested positive, with all cases being reported by the following night.

Geithman says the school district has been very clear about COVID procedures since the start of the pandemic.

“In terms of an explanation as to why they chose to continue sending their children to school, their initial explanation was that they were uncertain of the COVID protocols,” he said. “Of course, there is frustration. There is disappointment.”

Despite the outbreak, the superintendent says the system in place works, and the situation is now under control.

Parents say the incident was shocking, but they believe it is more of a one-off occurrence. Many, like Jill Martay, are happy with how Geithman handled it.

“I just have such great respect for the role and the job that he’s done with our community here,” Martay said.

Copyright 2021 KGO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

