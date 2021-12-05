National Weather Service warns of widespread flooding ahead

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Periods of extremely heavy rainfall may cause widespread flash flooding around the state Sunday and Monday, and possibly into Tuesday.

The National Weather Service in Honolulu has continued the flood watch statewide through 6 p.m. Tuesday.

The alert statement from the Weather Service said, “Rain events of this size can cause catastrophic flooding and affect areas that do not usually flood.”

Periods of extremely heavy rainfall are expected as a Kona low develops to the west of Kauai. This will pull deep tropical moisture over the islands.

A slow-moving band of heavy rain is forecast to move over Hawaii Island and Maui County on Sunday, spreading to Oahu and Kauai County Sunday night and Monday.

Forecasters are anticipating widespread rainfall total amounts of 10 to 15 inches. Isolated areas may get 20 to 25 inches of rainfall.

Low spots in roadways may become dangerous and impassable because of severe flooding and runoff. Debris in streams and gulches may also clog bridges and culverts and result in dangerous flooding.

Numerous landslides are also expected in areas with steep terrain.

Isolated highways, including the Belt Highway in the Ka’u District of Hawaii Island, may be closed in one or more locations, which can result in long detours. Communities may also become isolated.

Residents are urged to be prepared if a flash flood warning is issued. If you experience heavy rain or rising waters, head to higher ground immediately. Do not cross fast-flowing water in a vehicle or on foot.

