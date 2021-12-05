It’s starting to feel a lot like winter as Hawaii sees record low temperatures

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - People across Hawaii are feeling extra chilly on Saturday as a cold front passes through the islands.

The National Weather Service reported temperatures at 56 degrees in Honolulu, setting a new record. The lowest temperature previously reported in that area was 59 degrees in 1962.

Furthermore, Honolulu barely made it up to 70 degrees, which is a record for low day time temperatures. The previous record was set back in 1965 when temperatures only warmed up to 76 degrees.

Low day time temperatures were also seen in Hilo, which recorded a low of 71 degrees. The lowest temperature previously recorded was 74 degrees in 1961.

Meanwhile, Wahiawa saw a low of 55 degrees and only warmed up to 69 degrees.

The colder temperatures came as a surprise to some residents as many tried to bundle up.

Why’s it so cold in Hawaii rn I’m wearing socks to sleep this is a nightmare — employment arc (soft hiatus) (@literalrpg) December 4, 2021

Cold #Hawaii #SaturdayMorning. So cold, I needed to stay wrapped up in a blankie watching TV. — Victor Kwok (@vk_KindleAuthor) December 4, 2021

Yup, even in Hawaii it’s cold enough for the cat to stay under the blanket. Happy Caturday! pic.twitter.com/uvoKT1woQf — Where the whine sips (@riccidawn) December 5, 2021

Dad: It’s been getting cold here lately (in Hawaii)

Me: like what 70 degrees? 😂

Him: ya mom started wearing a sweater — N (@baaakernicole) December 5, 2021

Nope, too cold. I guess it's winter in Hawaii now and there's snow on Mauna Kea too pic.twitter.com/lb7IgjX1gE — Leesa⁷ (@leesa_875) December 4, 2021

Speaking of snow, the NWS has issued a blizzard warning for Hawaii Island, saying 12 inches or more could fall on Mauna Kea and Mauna Loa. The blizzard warning is in effect until Sunday at 6 a.m.

Forecasts show that temperatures may be getting a little warmer as winds could be changing direction.

