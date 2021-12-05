Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

It’s starting to feel a lot like winter as Hawaii sees record low temperatures

Honolulu barely made it up to 70 degrees, which is a record for low day time temperatures.
Honolulu barely made it up to 70 degrees, which is a record for low day time temperatures.(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 4:19 PM HST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - People across Hawaii are feeling extra chilly on Saturday as a cold front passes through the islands.

The National Weather Service reported temperatures at 56 degrees in Honolulu, setting a new record. The lowest temperature previously reported in that area was 59 degrees in 1962.

Furthermore, Honolulu barely made it up to 70 degrees, which is a record for low day time temperatures. The previous record was set back in 1965 when temperatures only warmed up to 76 degrees.

Low day time temperatures were also seen in Hilo, which recorded a low of 71 degrees. The lowest temperature previously recorded was 74 degrees in 1961.

Meanwhile, Wahiawa saw a low of 55 degrees and only warmed up to 69 degrees.

The colder temperatures came as a surprise to some residents as many tried to bundle up.

Speaking of snow, the NWS has issued a blizzard warning for Hawaii Island, saying 12 inches or more could fall on Mauna Kea and Mauna Loa. The blizzard warning is in effect until Sunday at 6 a.m.

Forecasts show that temperatures may be getting a little warmer as winds could be changing direction.

For the latest on Hawaii’s weather, download the HNN weather app.

Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day.
Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day.(Hawaii News Now)

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omicron is classified by the World Health Organization as a “variant of concern.”
Hawaii confirms its first case of Omicron variant in resident with no history of travel outside state
Police said Bray Keliihoomalu was last seen about 1:15 p.m. Tuesday in Hawaii Kai.
14-year-old girl reported missing in Hawaii Kai is located
A California couple is back on the mainland tonight after their anniversary trip turned into a...
A romantic getaway in Hawaii turns into a nightmare, but this couple is crying tears of joy
HPD shut down a portion of Queen Emma street Friday morning for an attempted murder...
Man arrested for attempted murder after hitting robbery suspect with car
The blizzard warning is in effect until Sunday at 6 a.m.
Blizzard warning issued for Big Island summits as most of US faces snow drought

Latest News

Her family is hoping a bone marrow donor will emerge and help save her life.
Family of Kauai infant battling aggressive cancer seeks bone marrow donor
The road to Hana during flash flooding conditions winter of 2020
National Weather Service warns of widespread flooding ahead
Senators said the worker shortages at correctional facilities in Halawa and Waiawa are creating...
State senators say staffing issues at prisons pose ‘potentially dangerous situation’
The blizzard warning is in effect until Sunday at 6 a.m.
Blizzard warning issued for Big Island summits as most of US faces snow drought