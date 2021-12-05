Flood advisories for Oahu, Hawaii Island as rain increases

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The National Weather Service has issued flood advisories for Hawaii Island and Oahu as heavy rain begins to impact the state.

The entire island of Hawaii is under a flood advisory until 12:15 p.m., while portions of Oahu are under a flood advisory until 12:45 p.m.

On Hawaii Island, radar showed heavy rain mainly over southeast and west portions of the island, with rainfall rates at one to two inches per hour. More heavy rain was expected through the day.

On Oahu, rain was falling at one to three inches per hour over the urban Honolulu area through Kaneohe and Kailua, with additional heavy showers anticipated through the morning.

The rain is causing minor flooding on roadways, in streams and in drainage ditches. The rain may also cause hazardous driving conditions due to roadway ponding and low visibility.

A flood watch is also in effect statewide through Tuesday afternoon.

This story will be updated.

