Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Vaccination rate for kids ages 5 to 11 slower than older kids

The CDC found one month after becoming eligible, about 16-percent of kids aged 5 to 11 have...
The CDC found one month after becoming eligible, about 16-percent of kids aged 5 to 11 have received their first dose.(Deric Rush)
By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 12:15 AM HST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Within one month, the COVID-19 vaccination rate among kids 5 to 11 is slower than it was for older children, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC found one month after becoming eligible, about 16% of kids ages 5 to 11 have received their first dose.

That is slower than it was for older children.

In mid-June, a month after kids ages 12 to 15 became eligible, about 27% of that age group had received their first dose.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omicron is classified by the World Health Organization as a “variant of concern.”
Hawaii confirms its first case of Omicron variant in resident with no history of travel outside state
A California couple is back on the mainland tonight after their anniversary trip turned into a...
A romantic getaway in Hawaii turns into a nightmare, but this couple is crying tears of joy
Police said Bray Keliihoomalu was last seen about 1:15 p.m. Tuesday in Hawaii Kai.
14-year-old girl reported missing in Hawaii Kai is located
DOH said about 15 live adult and juvenile cockroaches were observed crawling on the grease trap...
State shuts down Maui eatery after inspectors discover roach infestation
Navy families who have apparently been drinking tainted water for days are fuming at military...
Navy tests confirm petroleum contamination in Red Hill drinking water well

Latest News

The parents of a teen accused of killing four students in a shooting at a Michigan high school...
The Crumbley's vehicle at scene with police officers searching
U.S. Marshals on Friday night announced a reward of up to $10,000 each for information leading...
Parents captured after son charged in Oxford school shooting
The Navy held a townhall at the Hickam Memorial Theater.
As military provides aid to affected families, no clear timeline on when water will be restored
The Board of Water Supply took the extraordinary action after the Navy announced tests had...
Well that delivers 20% of Honolulu’s water supply shut down to protect against contamination