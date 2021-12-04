State reports 4 new COVID deaths, 124 additional infections

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Health Department reported 4 new COVID-19 deaths Saturday, along with 124 additional cases.

The latest infections bring the statewide total number of cases since the start of the pandemic to 88,147.

With four more fatalities, the state’s death toll has risen to 1,032.

Over the last 14 days, the state says there have been 1,215 cases detected.

Of the new infections reported Saturday:

58 were on Oahu

12 on Kauai

22 on Maui

26 on Hawaii Island

There were also seven people diagnosed out of state.

One previously reported case on Molokai was removed from the count.

The state is no longer issuing details daily on where COVID deaths occurred, their age ranges, and whether those who died had underlying conditions.

Some 71.6% of the state’s residents are fully vaccinated, while 77.4% have received at least one dose.

This story will be updated.

