State reports 4 new COVID deaths, 124 additional infections

By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 9:04 AM HST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Health Department reported 4 new COVID-19 deaths Saturday, along with 124 additional cases.

The latest infections bring the statewide total number of cases since the start of the pandemic to 88,147.

With four more fatalities, the state’s death toll has risen to 1,032.

Over the last 14 days, the state says there have been 1,215 cases detected.

Experts: COVID death rate for unvaccinated Hawaii residents is 20 times higher

Of the new infections reported Saturday:

  • 58 were on Oahu
  • 12 on Kauai
  • 22 on Maui
  • 26 on Hawaii Island

There were also seven people diagnosed out of state.

One previously reported case on Molokai was removed from the count.

The state is no longer issuing details daily on where COVID deaths occurred, their age ranges, and whether those who died had underlying conditions.

Some 71.6% of the state’s residents are fully vaccinated, while 77.4% have received at least one dose.

This story will be updated.

