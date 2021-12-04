Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

‘This water isn’t theirs’: Scores hold signs to protest Navy’s response to well contamination

By Samie Solina
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 6:03 PM HST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - More than 100 community members gathered in front of the federal building in Honolulu on Friday to call for swift action to address the Navy’s water crisis.

“This water isn’t theirs,” said Kawenaulaokala Kapahua, the organizer for Koa Futures.

“It’s all of ours and yet they have the audacity to store their chemicals near our water to poison our land, our natural resources. They’ve shown they’re willing to poison their own families as well.”

The Navy says petroleum has been detected in its Red Hill well, which feeds its system. Some 93,000 customers use the Navy system and have been advised not to drink the water.

“Families deserve emergency aid and care from the Navy,” said Rebekah Garrison, an organizer for Hawaii Peace and Justice, one of the groups that came out to the sign waving.

“They deserve answers and they deserve justice. But the full extent of the damage is still not known.”

Demonstrators said the Red Hill Fuel Storage Facility should be shut down all together. They feel the Navy has not been responsible for their actions, and they want them to be held accountable.

Next week, the secretary of the Navy is expected in Honolulu for the 80th anniversary of the Pearl Harbor attack. The community leaders want a chance to meet with him about the situation.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omicron is classified by the World Health Organization as a “variant of concern.”
Hawaii confirms its first case of Omicron variant in resident with no history of travel outside state
A California couple is back on the mainland tonight after their anniversary trip turned into a...
A romantic getaway in Hawaii turns into a nightmare, but this couple is crying tears of joy
Police said Bray Keliihoomalu was last seen about 1:15 p.m. Tuesday in Hawaii Kai.
14-year-old girl reported missing in Hawaii Kai is located
DOH said about 15 live adult and juvenile cockroaches were observed crawling on the grease trap...
State shuts down Maui eatery after inspectors discover roach infestation
Navy families who have apparently been drinking tainted water for days are fuming at military...
Navy tests confirm petroleum contamination in Red Hill drinking water well

Latest News

An HNN crew could see and smell fuel in the water from the Pearl Harbor-Hickam area on Tuesday.
Army, nonprofits deliver water to households impacted by tainted water
HPD shut down a portion of Queen Emma street Friday morning for an attempted murder...
Man arrested for attempted murder after hitting robbery suspect with car
The Board of Water Supply took the extraordinary action after the Navy announced tests had...
Well that delivers 20% of Honolulu’s water supply shut down to protect against contamination
The app, Ada might not be able to give you an official diagnosis but it could save you a trip...
What the Tech: Not feeling well? This app helps you decide if you should see a doctor