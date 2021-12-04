Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Rainbow Wahine advance in NCAA Tournament, downing Mississippi State in five sets

The University of Hawaii women’s volleyball team moves onto the second round of the NCAA...
The University of Hawaii women’s volleyball team moves onto the second round of the NCAA Tournament after surviving a five set match with Mississippi State.(Hawaii Athletics)
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 6:32 PM HST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii women’s volleyball team moves onto the second round of the NCAA Tournament after surviving a five set match with Mississippi State.

Despite a slow start to the match, Hawaii would prevail 17-25, 25-14, 25-13, 21-25, 15-11 to down the Bull Dogs in Seattle on Friday.

MSU came out swinging to start the even, dominating Hawaii to take the first set, before a complete reversal by UH to easily take the the next two sets.

The Bull Dogs weren’t done yet, taking set for to force a win-or-go home fifth set.

Hawaii would prevail in the end to advance to the next round where they will face the winner of the Washington-Brown match.

Reigning Big West Conference Player of the Year Brooke Van Sickle and setter Kate Lang each contributed a double-double — Van Sickle finished with 16 kills and 23 digs, while Lang notched 10 digs and 47 assists.

Hawaii moved to 22-7 on the year.

The next match is set for Saturday at 5:00 p.m. Hawaii time on ESPN +.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omicron is classified by the World Health Organization as a “variant of concern.”
Hawaii confirms its first case of Omicron variant in resident with no history of travel outside state
A California couple is back on the mainland tonight after their anniversary trip turned into a...
A romantic getaway in Hawaii turns into a nightmare, but this couple is crying tears of joy
Police said Bray Keliihoomalu was last seen about 1:15 p.m. Tuesday in Hawaii Kai.
14-year-old girl reported missing in Hawaii Kai is located
DOH said about 15 live adult and juvenile cockroaches were observed crawling on the grease trap...
State shuts down Maui eatery after inspectors discover roach infestation
Navy families who have apparently been drinking tainted water for days are fuming at military...
Navy tests confirm petroleum contamination in Red Hill drinking water well

Latest News

‘Bows football meets Memphis in the 2021 Hawaii Bowl on Christmas Eve
‘Bows football meets Memphis in the 2021 Hawaii Bowl on Christmas Eve
‘Bows football meets Memphis in the 2021 Hawaii Bowl on Christmas Eve
Defending National Champion Warrior Volleyball unveils 2022 schedule
Rainbow Wahine volleyball opens NCAA Tournament run against No. 24 Mississippi State
Rainbow Wahine volleyball opens NCAA Tournament run against No. 24 Mississippi State