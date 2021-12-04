Rainbow Wahine advance in NCAA Tournament, downing Mississippi State in five sets

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii women’s volleyball team moves onto the second round of the NCAA Tournament after surviving a five set match with Mississippi State.

Despite a slow start to the match, Hawaii would prevail 17-25, 25-14, 25-13, 21-25, 15-11 to down the Bull Dogs in Seattle on Friday.

MSU came out swinging to start the even, dominating Hawaii to take the first set, before a complete reversal by UH to easily take the the next two sets.

The Bull Dogs weren’t done yet, taking set for to force a win-or-go home fifth set.

Hawaii would prevail in the end to advance to the next round where they will face the winner of the Washington-Brown match.

Reigning Big West Conference Player of the Year Brooke Van Sickle and setter Kate Lang each contributed a double-double — Van Sickle finished with 16 kills and 23 digs, while Lang notched 10 digs and 47 assists.

Hawaii moved to 22-7 on the year.

The next match is set for Saturday at 5:00 p.m. Hawaii time on ESPN +.

