Police seek public’s help in finding the rightful owners of several antique photos

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are seeking the public’s assistance in searching for the owner of antique photos that were found during an investigation.

Detectives said they discovered the photos while working on a case in Pearl City.

Authorities said the cardstock portraits appear to be from the late 1800s.

If you have any tips, call CrimeStoppers at (808) 955-8300.

