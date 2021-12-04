Police seek public’s help in finding the rightful owners of several antique photos
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are seeking the public’s assistance in searching for the owner of antique photos that were found during an investigation.
Detectives said they discovered the photos while working on a case in Pearl City.
Authorities said the cardstock portraits appear to be from the late 1800s.
If you have any tips, call CrimeStoppers at (808) 955-8300.
