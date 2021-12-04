Man arrested for attempted murder after hitting robbery suspect with car
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 5:38 PM HST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police arrested a man for attempted murder on Friday after he allegedly hit a robbery suspect with his car on Queen Emma Street.
Authorities shut down a portion of the roadway between Vineyard Street and South Kukui Street at around 11:45 a.m. following the crash.
A 43-year-old man allegedly robbed a 21-year-old man near his car.
Officials said the 21-year-old then drove after the robbery suspect, hitting him with his vehicle.
Police arrested the 43-year-old for robbery and booked the 21-year-old for attempted murder.
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.