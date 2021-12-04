Hawaii Island police search for inmate who escaped from HCCC

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island police said they are searching for an inmate who reportedly escaped from the Hawaii Community Correctional Center on Friday night.

Authorities said 32-year-old Keahi Sale was discovered missing from the Hale Nani Reintegration Center at around 10:30 p.m. when he was not present during a headcount.

Police said he was last seen on Puueo Street in Hilo at 11:30 p.m.

Officials said he is serving time for sexual assault, kidnapping, terroristic threatening and burglary. His next parole hearing was scheduled for March.

Sale is described as 5 feet 7 inches with short dark hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing tan shorts labeled HCCC and a white sweat-shirt.

Police said Sale is considered dangerous and the public should not approach him.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.

This story will be updated.

