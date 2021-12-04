First Alert: Potential for flooding rainfall into the coming week

Periods of heavy rain are expected through Saturday as a cold front moves through the islands. Even more widespread heavy rain could cause more significant flooding Sunday into the middle of the coming week, with a flood watch extended all the way through 6 p.m. Tuesday for the entire state.

Saturday - Sunday Morning: The threat for the heaviest rain will be for Hawaii island as the front starts to stall over the eastern end of the island chain. Winds will be light as a closed upper low begins to approach the state from the north, with a surface low west of Kauai by Saturday evening.

Sunday Afternoon - Wednesday: This is when the threat for widespread heavy rain and thunderstorms will be higher for the entire state. Stronger south to southwest winds near the surface low will bring up deep tropical moisture over the state, starting with Hawaii island, where several inches of rain will be possible. This band of moisture will move up over the smaller islands, with a high chance for intense rain for Oahu and Molokai and maybe Maui. Drier conditions are finally expected to return Thursday and Friday.

Surf: A high surf warning is in effect for north-facing shores of most of the smaller islands, and a high surf advisory is up for the west shores for those islands. This is from a large north-northwest swell that’s forecast to peak late Saturday before slowly declining. Surf will remain small for east shores, with a slight boost for south shores due to locally-generated wind waves.

Here are the current alerts:

Flood Watch: All islands through 6 p.m. Tuesday.

High Wind Warning: Summits of Mauna Kea and Mauna Loa through 6 a.m. Monday.

Blizzard Warning: Summits of Mauna Kea and Mauna Loa through 6 a.m. Sunday.

Wind Advisory: Until 6 a.m. Monday for the Haleakala summit, and until 10 p.m. for Friday for Kauai and Niihau.

Gale Warning: Until 10 p-.m. Friday for Kauai Leeward Waters

Small Craft Advisory: Until 6 p.m. Sunday for most Hawaiian coastal waters.

High Surf Warning: North shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, Molokai and Maui until 6 a.m. Monday.

High Surf Advisory: West shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu and Molokai until 6 a.m. Monday.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.