DOH: More testing is needed to determine Navy water system is petroleum-free

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Department of Health said two samples collected from the Navy water system has come back negative for petroleum products, but said more testing is needed.

DOH said the two samples were collected on Monday from Nimitz Elementary School and Pearl Harbor Elementary School.

Officials added that six samples were initially collected, but four of them were damaged during transit to a lab in California. Those samples were unable to be tested.

At this point, the Health Department said it has not received enough results from water sampling to determine if the tap water is petroleum-free. The department is collecting more samples.

Since Monday, DOH said it has received 494 complaints from Navy water system users.

Health officials continue to recommend all people who use the Navy water system to avoid using the water for drinking, cooking or oral hygiene.

Meanwhile, the DOH said it also collected two drinking water samples from the Red Hill water supply shaft during routine testing on Nov. 24, prior to reports from the public of fuel-like odors in tap water.

DOH said the results of those sample suggest a trace amount of heavy oil well below drinking water thresholds. The department added that the results were not clearly related to petroleum fuel.

