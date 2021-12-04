Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

DOH: More testing is needed to determine Navy water system is petroleum-free

By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 7:56 PM HST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Department of Health said two samples collected from the Navy water system has come back negative for petroleum products, but said more testing is needed.

DOH said the two samples were collected on Monday from Nimitz Elementary School and Pearl Harbor Elementary School.

Officials added that six samples were initially collected, but four of them were damaged during transit to a lab in California. Those samples were unable to be tested.

At this point, the Health Department said it has not received enough results from water sampling to determine if the tap water is petroleum-free. The department is collecting more samples.

Well that delivers 20% of Honolulu’s water supply shut down to protect against contamination

Since Monday, DOH said it has received 494 complaints from Navy water system users.

Health officials continue to recommend all people who use the Navy water system to avoid using the water for drinking, cooking or oral hygiene.

Meanwhile, the DOH said it also collected two drinking water samples from the Red Hill water supply shaft during routine testing on Nov. 24, prior to reports from the public of fuel-like odors in tap water.

DOH said the results of those sample suggest a trace amount of heavy oil well below drinking water thresholds. The department added that the results were not clearly related to petroleum fuel.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omicron is classified by the World Health Organization as a “variant of concern.”
Hawaii confirms its first case of Omicron variant in resident with no history of travel outside state
A California couple is back on the mainland tonight after their anniversary trip turned into a...
A romantic getaway in Hawaii turns into a nightmare, but this couple is crying tears of joy
Police said Bray Keliihoomalu was last seen about 1:15 p.m. Tuesday in Hawaii Kai.
14-year-old girl reported missing in Hawaii Kai is located
DOH said about 15 live adult and juvenile cockroaches were observed crawling on the grease trap...
State shuts down Maui eatery after inspectors discover roach infestation
Navy families who have apparently been drinking tainted water for days are fuming at military...
Navy tests confirm petroleum contamination in Red Hill drinking water well

Latest News

7-year-old Gemma gets her hair washed with bottled water to avoid Navy's tainted water.
After feeling ill for months, a Navy family asks: Was it the water?
A family on base said they are reaching their breaking point after long suspecting something in...
After feeling ill for months, a Navy family asks: Was it the water?
Demonstrators held signs Friday to protest the Navy's response to an ongoing water crisis.
‘This water isn’t theirs’: Scores hold signs to protest Navy’s response to well contamination
A Big Island family is suing the maker of an electronic hydrofoil surfboard after an accident...
Hawaii family sues maker of electric hydrofoil surfboard over youth surf champion’s injury