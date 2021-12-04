Blizzard warning issued for Big Island summits before most of the continental US

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The National Weather Service has issued a blizzard warning for the summits of Hawaii Island.

Forecasters said 12 inches or more of snow could fall on Mauna Kea and Mauna Loa.

NWS said winds could also reach over 100 mph. Experts said the strong winds will likely cause significant drifting of snow.

The blizzard warning is in effect until Sunday at 6 a.m.

Officials warn that travel to the summits could be very difficult to impossible as blowing snow can reduce visibility. They added that travel should be restricted to emergencies only.

NWS said the rare blizzard warning for Hawaii comes as most of the continental United States is in a snow drought.

Blizzard Warning for Hawaii, and before most of the continental US? Snow accumulations of 12" or more and wind gusts over 100 mph are expected on the summits of the Big Island this weekend. A look at the number of days since each NWS office last issued a blizzard warning. pic.twitter.com/tDNIMwZQu2 — NWS Eastern Region (@NWSEastern) December 3, 2021

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.