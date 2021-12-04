Tributes
Blizzard warning issued for Big Island summits before most of the continental US

Web cams showed a thick blanket of snow on Mauna Kea/FILE.
Web cams showed a thick blanket of snow on Mauna Kea/FILE.(Mauna Kea Web Cams / UH)
By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 9:40 PM HST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The National Weather Service has issued a blizzard warning for the summits of Hawaii Island.

Forecasters said 12 inches or more of snow could fall on Mauna Kea and Mauna Loa.

NWS said winds could also reach over 100 mph. Experts said the strong winds will likely cause significant drifting of snow.

Weather alerts issued for Hawaii Island summits ahead of cold front

The blizzard warning is in effect until Sunday at 6 a.m.

Officials warn that travel to the summits could be very difficult to impossible as blowing snow can reduce visibility. They added that travel should be restricted to emergencies only.

NWS said the rare blizzard warning for Hawaii comes as most of the continental United States is in a snow drought.

