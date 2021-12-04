Army, nonprofits deliver water to household impacted by tainted water

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Army and nonprofit organizations are stepping up to help deliver water to military households impacted by contamination in the Navy’s system.

Soldiers have been making door-to-door deliveries in the Aliamanu Military Reservation.

“It’s very heartening to see that the community is really coming together and that the Army is really making a big push to make sure that these families are finally being cared for like they should be,” said Kate Needham, of Armed Forces Housing Advocates.

“If this is going to be potentially 1- more days or longer, then the Navy needs to step up yesterday on providing families with the fresh water they need.”

The Armed Forces Housing Advocates is also accepting food and water donations from the public.

Find the group through Facebook or email Needham directly if you’d like to help.

