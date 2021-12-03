Tributes
Wet, windy winter weather ahead for the weekend into next week

Thunderstorms, flooding and huge waves possible
Picture of the Hawaiian Islands radar showing rain showers; thunderstorms and heavy rains are...
Unsettled weather will be with us this weekend till about the middle of next week. A cold front with move thru the Hawaiian Island today then stall near Hawaii Island tomorrow. Low pressure will near Kauai bring us added wet weather possibly Sunday into early next week across most of the state.(None)
By Billy V
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 3:17 AM HST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Unsettled weather will be with us this weekend till about the middle of next week. A cold front with move thru the Hawaiian Island today then stall near Hawaii Island tomorrow. Low pressure will near Kauai bring us added wet weather possibly Sunday into early next week across most of the state.

Snow and Blizzard conditions are expected on the higher summits of Hawaii Island; and with the front stalling near Hawaii Island and Low pressure parking near Kauai; NWS says we could get 4-8 inches of rain this weekend; that means possible flooding could occur. Winds could also be very gusty near thunderstorms that could happen statewide.

Huge life-threatening waves, perhaps some of the biggest of the winter season will happen this weekend as a large NNW swell is on the way up today, peaking tomorrow. A High Surf Warning will likely be posted for the North and West shores of most islands this weekend. East shores will be trending downward and south facing surf will get some very light energy later this week.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

