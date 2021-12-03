Tributes
State reports 1 new COVID death, 125 additional infections

Hawaii COVID testing
Hawaii COVID testing(Hawaii Department of Health)
By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 9:03 AM HST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Health Department reported 125 new COVID-19 cases and an additional death on Friday.

The latest infections bring the statewide total number of cases since the start of the pandemic to 88,023..

With one more fatality, the state’s death toll has risen to 1,028.

Over the last 14 days, the state says there have been 1,235 cases detected.

Experts: COVID death rate for unvaccinated Hawaii residents is 20 times higher

Of the new infections reported Friday:

  • 71 were on Oahu
  • 18 on Kauai
  • 15 on Maui
  • 14 on Hawaii Island

There were also 7 people diagnosed out of state.

The state is no longer issuing details daily on where COVID deaths occurred, their age ranges, and whether those who died had underlying conditions.

Some 71.6% of the state’s residents are fully vaccinated, while 77.4% have received at least one dose.

This story will be updated.

