Shaka Santa and Tutu Mele are ready to welcome families back to Honolulu City Lights!

By Casey Lund
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 9:44 AM HST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Shaka Santa and Tute Mele are back and ready to welcome families to Honolulu Hale this holiday season.

The festivities are returning for Honolulu City Lights though some aspects have been modified for health and safety concerns.

The city asks that visitors wear masks while they check out the displays inside and outside of Honolulu Hale.

Vaccination checks will not be required this year because of the recent change in restrictions.

There will be some activities that aren’t returning: No keiki rides, photos with Santa, holiday concerts, wreath contest, or opening night parade.

The official tree lighting ceremony will be Saturday, Dec. 4 at 6:30 p.m. The ceremony will be closed to the public but broadcast on Olelo TV.

To learn more about Honolulu City Lights, click here.

