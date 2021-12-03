Police seek public’s help in finding 14-year-old girl last seen in Hawaii Kai
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 9:06 PM HST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Police and Honolulu CrimeStoppers are asking for the public’s help to find a 14-year-old girl last seen in Hawaii Kai on Tuesday afternoon.
Police said Bray Keliihoomalu was last seen about 1:15 p.m.
“Her family and friends are concerned for her safety and well being,” Honolulu CrimeStoppers said.
Keliihoomalu is described as being 5-foot-6 and about 140 pounds. She has blonde hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information is asked to call police or Honolulu CrimeStoppers at 955-8300.
