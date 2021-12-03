Police seek public’s help in finding 14-year-old girl last seen in Hawaii Kai

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Police and Honolulu CrimeStoppers are asking for the public’s help to find a 14-year-old girl last seen in Hawaii Kai on Tuesday afternoon.

Police said Bray Keliihoomalu was last seen about 1:15 p.m.

“Her family and friends are concerned for her safety and well being,” Honolulu CrimeStoppers said.

Keliihoomalu is described as being 5-foot-6 and about 140 pounds. She has blonde hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Honolulu CrimeStoppers at 955-8300.

