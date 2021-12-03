Tributes
Open House: Chic, modern unit near UH Manoa and stunning views in rare Waikiki condominium

Sponsored by First Hawaiian Bank
By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 7:00 AM HST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - If you’re in the market for a new home, listen up! It’s time for Open House sponsored by First Hawaiian Bank, and now’s your chance to check out these listings.

First up, chic, modern and bright! Welcome to Tiare Apts, a boutique complex conveniently located in town near Punahou, the University of Hawaii at Manoa, and only minutes to Ala Moana Shopping Center and sandy beaches. Enjoy this beautifully remodeled corner-end unit with a spacious open floor plan with lots of natural light, stainless steel appliances, and cabinets throughout with A/C to cool off. Stylish interior decor and furnishings are negotiable. Take a dip in the sparkling pool or enjoy a BBQ pool side in an oasis surrounded by tropical landscaping. Fur babies are welcome, too!

Next up, a rarely available fee simple 2 bedroom, 2 bath luxury resort style condominium with stunning ocean views at the Residences at Waikiki Beach Tower located directly across world famous Waikiki Beach and Queen’s surf break. Resort Style amenities include a gym, yoga room, sun deck, pool, whirlpool, kids pool and BBQ area. Extensively renovated in December of 2017, this unit features a large open floor plan with full kitchen, master suite, open lanai, and central AC. The unit is part of the Aston Hotel rental program offering buyers the flexibility to rent when not owner occupied. Schedule your private showing today!

So, if you’re looking for a new place to call home, or are interested in refinancing your current one, get in touch with an expert at First Hawaiian Bank

