Navy confirms power outage affecting military housing areas, but not linked to water issue

By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 8:24 AM HST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Navy on Friday has confirmed that military housing areas are without power, but said it wasn’t connected to the water contamination issue.

The Navy said the power outage is affecting residents in Halsey Terrace, Radford Terrace, Doris Miller and Catlin Park.

It’s not clear how many customers are affected or when the outage started.

Residents have already been dealing with water contamination issues for days. The Navy on Thursday said its tests have confirmed the presence of petroleum in the Red Hill drinking water well.

This story will be updated.

