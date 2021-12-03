HPD investigating fatal pedestrian crash in West Oahu.

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 63-year-old man died in a pedestrian crash in West Oahu on Friday morning, Emergency Medical Services said.

It happened around 5:20 a.m. on Farrington Highway near Old Fort Weaver Road in Ewa.

EMS said there were no other victims at the scene.

Honolulu police have closed Farrington Highway in both directions between Kualakai Parkway to Old Fort Weaver Road.

Details are limited at this time as police remain on scene to investigate.

This story will be updated.

