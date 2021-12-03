Forecast: Wet, windy winter weather ahead for the weekend into next week

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Unsettled weather will be with us this weekend till about the middle of next week. A cold front with move through the Hawaiian Island chain Friday then stall near Hawaii Island Saturday.

Low pressure will near Kauai, bringing us added wet weather possibly Sunday into early next week across most of the state.

Snow and blizzard conditions are expected on the higher summits of Hawaii Island, and with the front stalling near Hawaii Island and low pressure parking near Kauai, National Weather Service says we could get 4 to 8 inches of rain this weekend. That means possible flooding could occur.

Winds could also be very gusty near thunderstorms that could happen statewide.

Huge life-threatening waves, perhaps some of the biggest of the winter season will happen this weekend as a large NNW swell is on the way up today, peaking tomorrow. A High Surf Warning will likely be posted for the North and West shores of most islands this weekend. East shores will be trending downward and south facing surf will get some very light energy later this week.

