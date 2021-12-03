Tributes
Flood watch issued for state as strong cold front nears

By Ben Gutierrez
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 4:16 PM HST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A flood watch is been issued for the state for the next several days as a cold front nears the islands, bringing a possible prolonged threat of heavy rain.

The National Weather Service in Honolulu said the flood watch will be in effect until 6 p.m. Monday. for all islands.

The threat for flooding downpours comes from a cold front to the northwest that is expected to reach the islands starting Thursday night and Friday, which is expected to bring a relatively short period of heavy rain to Kauai and Oahu.

The front is then expected to stall near Maui County and Hawaii Island late Friday. This will bring the threat for an extended period of heavy rainfall as a slow-moving Kona low forms west of Kauai on Saturday.

As this low develops, moisture from the front will spread westward, bringing the threat of heavy rainfall to all islands. This threat could persist well into next week.

The heavy rain could bring significant flooding as streams and drainages overflow. Runoff may also cause property damage in urban and low-lying areas and could also result in road closures.

Heavy rain may also close portions of isolated highways, such as the Belt Highway in the Kau District of Hawaii Island, and Piilani Highway on Maui, which could result in lengthy detours or cut off some communities.

Landslides and mudslides may also be possible in steep terrain.

The flooding threat may be higher for Maui and Hawaii Island, which were already drenched from several days of rain earlier this week.

Be prepared to take action if a flash flood warning is issued for your area. Move to higher ground immediately if you experience heavy rain or rising waters.

