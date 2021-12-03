Surf alerts posted for north, west shores ahead of large swell

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A very large north-northwest swell is expected to bring warning-level surf to the north shores of most of the islands, along with elevated dangerous waves for many west-facing shorelines through the weekend.

The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a high surf warning for the north shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, Molokai and Maui.

Surf along those shores is expected to build to 20 to 30 feet by Saturday morning.

A high surf advisory has also been issued for the west shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu and Molokai.

Surf heights are expected to build to 14 to 18 feet.

The warning and advisory are in effect until 6 a.m. Monday.

Waves are forecast to build slowly through Friday, and then rise rapidly Friday night into Saturday.

The swell is expected to shift gradually out of the north beginning Saturday night, and then lower slowly through the first part of next week.

Waves that large, especially on north shores, will result in strong rip and longshore currents, along with a large and dangerous shorebreak. Anyone entering the water could face significant injury or death.

Beachgoers should be on the alert for ocean water that will occasionally sweep across normally dry beach areas that could pull you out into the ocean.

Breaking waves may also impact north and west facing harbors, making it dangerous to navigate harbor channels.

