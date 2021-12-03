Tributes
Episode 89: Gobbling It Up with Da’ Muthas

Hawaii News Now anchor Stephanie Lum and her two best friends, Noli Kazama and Brooke Kane,...
By Stephanie Lum
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 3:01 PM HST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Happy Gobble Gobble Day! Brooke, Noli and Steph are serving up a heaping Thanksgiving edition of the ‘Muthaship’!

Some fun games are on tap to test your mind power and gratitude, and what’s a Thanksgiving gathering without tasty food and drinks?! The girls have some easy-peasy broke-the-mouth recipes to share with you, as well as specialty holiday drinks you’re sure to enjoy.

Kick back, relax and let the ‘Muthaship’ take care of you on this day of thanks!

Listen to the podcast by clicking the link below:

Remember to subscribe to the ‘Muthaship’ podcast on any of the following platforms:

For more episodes with Steph, Noli and Brooke, click here to visit the ‘Muthaship’ archives.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

