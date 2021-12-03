Tributes
Defending National Champion Warrior Volleyball unveils 2022 schedule

(Hawaii Athletics)
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 10:34 AM HST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The National Champion University of Hawaii men’s volleyball team unveiled their 2022 schedule on Thursday.

The ‘Bows defend their 2020 National title in a 27 match regular season slate.

Hawaii starts the season in Manoa with a two-match series against Loyola-Chicago on January 5th and 7th, UH is set to play 16 matches at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center — not including the Hawaii-hosted Big West Conference Tournament.

UH will also welcome two first-year programs in Edward Waters University — an HBCU from Florida — and Long Island University.

Also hosting the Outrigger Challenge, set to meet Lincoln Memorial in a three-match series and a two-match series with Lewis.

The Warriors is also set to take part in the First Point Challenge in Austin, Texas where they will meet the likes of Kentucky State, Queens and Stanford.

Moving to the Big West Conference slate, Hawaii will host a series against Cal State Northridge and defending Big West Champion UC Santa Barbara.

Hawaii hits the road to face Big West foes UC San Diego, Long Beach State and UC Irvine.

The 2022 NCAA Tournament will be hosted by UCLA on May 5th and 7th.

‘Bows football meets Memphis in the 2021 Hawaii Bowl on Christmas Eve
Rainbow Wahine volleyball opens NCAA Tournament run against No. 24 Mississippi State
The Reigning Big West Conference champion Rainbow Wahine volleyball team is in Washington to...
Cordeiro’s departure from UH football sparks concerns about current state of the team