‘Bows football meets Memphis in the 2021 Hawaii Bowl on Christmas Eve

(Hawaii News Now)
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 10:52 AM HST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The ‘Bows are going bowling.

The University of Hawaii football team has officially accepted an invitation to play in the 2021 EasyPost Hawaii Bowl against the University of Memphis on Christmas Eve.

Kick off for the Hawaii holiday tradition is set for 3:00 p.m. Hawaii time — the game will be nationally televised on ESPN.

The Tigers will represent the American Athletic Conference, while the ‘Bows are the representatives of the Mountain West Conference, one of a record eight teams representing the Mountain West this Bowl season.

This marks UH’s fourth consecutive Bowl game appearance and 10th appearance in the Hawaii Bowl, most recently snagging the title in 2019′s thriller against BYU.

For head coach Todd Graham, this will make his 11th Bowl game in his career and currently holds a 6-4 Bowl record.

UH and the Tigers will meet on Christmas Eve for the first time, Memphis got the invite after closing out the season with a 33-2 win over Tulane — the Tigers finished tied for seventh place in the AAC.

Tickets for the game are available for purchase online, with all attendees abiding by the University’s COVID-19 guidelines.

Click Here: Game day info Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex

