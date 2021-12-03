Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Amber Alert: 13-year-old girl missing in N.C.

Police in North Carolina are searching for Laela Kamoria Jones, 13, and an Amber Alert has been...
Police in North Carolina are searching for Laela Kamoria Jones, 13, and an Amber Alert has been issued.(MissingKids.org)
By Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 7:41 AM HST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (Gray News) - Police in North Carolina issued an Amber Alert on Friday for a missing 13-year-old girl.

Laela Kamoria Jones is a 13-year-old Black female, approximately 5 feet tall and weighing 117 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes and last seen wearing dark jeans, black Nike slides or Crocs.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700 or call 911.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omicron is classified by the World Health Organization as a “variant of concern.”
Hawaii confirms its first case of Omicron variant in resident with no history of travel outside state
A California couple is back on the mainland tonight after their anniversary trip turned into a...
A romantic getaway in Hawaii turns into a nightmare, but this couple is crying tears of joy
DOH said about 15 live adult and juvenile cockroaches were observed crawling on the grease trap...
State shuts down Maui eatery after inspectors discover roach infestation
Police said Bray Keliihoomalu was last seen about 1:15 p.m. Tuesday in Hawaii Kai.
14-year-old girl reported missing in Hawaii Kai is located
Navy families who have apparently been drinking tainted water for days are fuming at military...
Navy tests find petroleum contamination in Red Hill drinking water well

Latest News

President Joe Biden said on Friday his voice is hoarse because he got a cold from his grandson....
Biden says he caught a cold from young grandson
FILE - This undated file booking photo provided by the Hennepin County, Minn., Sheriff shows...
Mostly white jury seated for Kim Potter’s trial in Daunte Wright’s death
President Joe Biden said on Friday his voice is hoarse because he got a cold from his grandson....
Biden: Hoarse voice from cold
A well wisher kneels to pray at a memorial on the sign of Oxford High School in Oxford, Mich.,...
Suspect’s parents charged in Michigan school shooting; parents called to school over son’s drawing
Kentucky State Police is investigating a shooting at a 911 call center in Bell County.
Dispatcher dies after being shot inside 911 call center in Kentucky