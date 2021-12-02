Tributes
Weather alerts issued for Hawaii Island summits ahead of cold front

By HNN Staff
Updated: 30 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island summits are expected to get some stormy weather this weekend as a cold front sweeps across the state.

A winter storm watch has been posted for summits of Mauna Loa and Mauna Kea from Friday evening through late Saturday.

The National Weather Service said heavy snow is possible, with total accumulations of up to 4 inches.

NWS also issued a high wind watch from Friday evening through Sunday night. Forecasters said southwest winds of 50 to 80 mph with localized gusts over 100 mph are possible.

Officials warn travel in the area could be difficult and dangerous.

This story will be updated.

