Police commission approves taxpayer-funded defense for officers who fatally shot teen

Christopher Fredeluces, Zackary Ah Nee and Geoffrey Thom appear with their attorneys before a...
Christopher Fredeluces, Zackary Ah Nee and Geoffrey Thom appear with their attorneys before a judge on Friday.(Hawaii News Now)
By Lynn Kawano
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 5:24 PM HST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Honolulu Police Commission approved taxpayer funding for three HPD officers who fatally shot a 16-year-old in April.

The officers are fighting a civil lawsuit filed by the teen’s family.

They were cleared of all criminal charges after a grand jury declined to indict them in July. In August, a district court judge found there was no probable cause for the murder case to move forward.

The police commission approved public funds for the criminal defense team, too, but Hawaii News Now has learned that a mainland organization that supports police officers paid those bills instead.

In April, 16-year old Iremamber Sykap was shot and killed after a police chase that ended in McCully.

Sykap was driving the stolen white Honda that police connected to several crimes.

The attorney for the Sykap family, Eric Seitz, said taxpayers should not be forced to pay any of the legal bills in the wrongful death lawsuit.

“It’s just a disgrace,” said Seitz.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

