Organizers: Merrie Monarch Festival to welcome back limited audience in 2022

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Merrie Monarch organizers say they’re planning to welcome back an audience for next year’s festival.

However, tickets for the general public will not be on sale.

Watch Merrie Monarch Festival 2021 performances and more by clicking here.

That’s because organizers say they only have permission to sell a limited amount of tickets.

Because of the limitation, halau members and their families will be prioritized.

The prestigious hula festival will be held in April 2022.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.