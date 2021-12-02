Navy sets up phone numbers, website to offer updates on tainted water
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 4:54 PM HST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Navy has established new ways for those impacted by an investigation into tainted water in the Pearl Harbor-Hickam system to get updates.
If you’d like to reach the Emergency Operations Center, there are several numbers you can try:
- 808-448-2557
- 808-448-2570
- 808-448-3262
- 808-448-2583
- 808-449-1979
The Navy also had a website with information and resources. For more, click here.
And potable water trucks will be available at a number of locations in the community. The locations are:
- Halsey Terrace Community Center, which will support Doris Miller, Halsey Terrace and Radford
- NEX parking lot-Moanalua Terrace
- Catlin Park Community Center
- Ohana Nui-Hickam Makai Rec Center located next to Tradewinds
- AMR Housing: multiple locations
