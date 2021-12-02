Navy sets up phone numbers, website to offer updates on tainted water

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Navy has established new ways for those impacted by an investigation into tainted water in the Pearl Harbor-Hickam system to get updates.

If you’d like to reach the Emergency Operations Center, there are several numbers you can try:

808-448-2557

808-448-2570

808-448-3262

808-448-2583

808-449-1979

The Navy also had a website with information and resources. For more, click here.

And potable water trucks will be available at a number of locations in the community. The locations are:

Halsey Terrace Community Center, which will support Doris Miller, Halsey Terrace and Radford

NEX parking lot-Moanalua Terrace

Catlin Park Community Center

Ohana Nui-Hickam Makai Rec Center located next to Tradewinds

AMR Housing: multiple locations

