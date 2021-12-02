Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Man who worked for decades at Kalaupapa moves a step closer to sainthood

By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 10:03 PM HST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man who worked for decades at Kalaupapa has been moved a second step toward sainthood.

In November, the US Conference of Bishops advanced the cause of beatification and canonization of Brother Joseph Dutton.

Dutton spent 44 years on Molokai caring for people with Hansen’s Disease.

He worked alongside Saint Damien and founded the Baldwin Home for Men and Boys.

Dutton died in 1931 at the age of 87.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident happened around 7 p.m. in the 200 block of Kalihi.
2 people in serious condition following apparent shooting in Kalihi, EMS says
The governor says it’s only a matter of time before the Omicron variant is detected in the...
Omicron variant hasn’t yet been detected in Hawaii but it’s already impacting travel
An oily and smelly sheen is seen in water from a home at Aliamanu Military Reservation.
A military family invited us in to see (and smell) their water firsthand. Here’s what we saw.
Results of early testing from the Pearl Harbor-Hickam water system have been “inconclusive,”...
State inspector detected fuel odor during probe into possible tainted water but tests inconclusive
Counties eased a long list of COVID restrictions Wednesday as the governor’s new emergency...
With capacity rules lifted, Oahu restaurants celebrate the return of full dining rooms

Latest News

Navy families who have apparently been drinking tainted water for days are fuming at military...
Furious residents lash out at military officials over water contamination response
DOH said about 15 live adult and juvenile cockroaches were observed crawling on the grease trap...
DOH shuts down Maui restaurant after roach infestation discovered
The military is distributing water to families impacted by the problems.
Test detects petroleum product in Pearl Harbor-Hickam water but big questions remain
Counties would be able to impose its own additional hotel tax of up to 3%, bumping the total...
As City Council passes bill to raise hotel room tax, portion of revenue could help fund rail