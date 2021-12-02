Man who worked for decades at Kalaupapa moves a step closer to sainthood

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man who worked for decades at Kalaupapa has been moved a second step toward sainthood.

In November, the US Conference of Bishops advanced the cause of beatification and canonization of Brother Joseph Dutton.

Dutton spent 44 years on Molokai caring for people with Hansen’s Disease.

He worked alongside Saint Damien and founded the Baldwin Home for Men and Boys.

Dutton died in 1931 at the age of 87.

