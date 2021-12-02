Hawaii confirms its first case of Omicron variant; patient had no travel history

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state confirmed its first confirmed case of the Omicron variant Thursday and officials said the unvaccinated Oahu resident had no history of travel.

That means there is likely community spread of the worrisome mutation in the islands.

“It’s going to take a layered strategy to combat this,” said state Epidemiologist Dr. Sarah Kemble, in a news conference. “It’s likely there are more cases.”

She urged residents to continue to wear masks, get vaccinated or a booster shot and take other precautions. “To me, the main thing is don’t rely on your vaccination status alone,” she said.

Kemble said the first Omicron case is an adult under the age of 65 who had previously had COVID.

The person is still be monitored, but so far has experienced mild to moderate symptoms.

Diagnostic Laboratory Services identified the specimen Monday as having a molecular clue that indicated it might be Omicron. The State Laboratory was able to confirm the finding Thursday.

The announcement comes amid growing fears about the Omicron variant, which has been detected in several states. Much remains unknown about the mutation, but scientists are concerned it could be more contagious. They are also studying whether it can thwart vaccines or other therapies.

Omicron is classified by the World Health Organization as a “variant of concern.”

This story will be updated.

