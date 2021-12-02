Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Hawaii confirms its first case of Omicron variant; patient had no travel history

Omicron is classified by the World Health Organization as a “variant of concern.”
Omicron is classified by the World Health Organization as a “variant of concern.”(Hawaii Pacific Health)
By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 1:58 PM HST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state confirmed its first confirmed case of the Omicron variant Thursday and officials said the unvaccinated Oahu resident had no history of travel.

That means there is likely community spread of the worrisome mutation in the islands.

“It’s going to take a layered strategy to combat this,” said state Epidemiologist Dr. Sarah Kemble, in a news conference. “It’s likely there are more cases.”

She urged residents to continue to wear masks, get vaccinated or a booster shot and take other precautions. “To me, the main thing is don’t rely on your vaccination status alone,” she said.

Kemble said the first Omicron case is an adult under the age of 65 who had previously had COVID.

The person is still be monitored, but so far has experienced mild to moderate symptoms.

Diagnostic Laboratory Services identified the specimen Monday as having a molecular clue that indicated it might be Omicron. The State Laboratory was able to confirm the finding Thursday.

Pushing COVID-19 boosters, Biden says ‘we need to be ready’
Multiple cases of omicron virus variant detected in NYC

The announcement comes amid growing fears about the Omicron variant, which has been detected in several states. Much remains unknown about the mutation, but scientists are concerned it could be more contagious. They are also studying whether it can thwart vaccines or other therapies.

Omicron is classified by the World Health Organization as a “variant of concern.”

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The military is distributing water to families impacted by the problems.
Test detects petroleum product in Pearl Harbor-Hickam water but big questions remain
Five days after downing Wyoming to close the 2021 season, University of Hawaii quarterback...
UH starting quarterback Chevan Cordeiro to leave the program
DOH said about 15 live adult and juvenile cockroaches were observed crawling on the grease trap...
State shuts down Maui eatery after inspectors discover roach infestation
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy listens as President Joe Biden...
1st US case of COVID omicron variant confirmed in California
Counties eased a long list of COVID restrictions Wednesday as the governor’s new emergency...
With capacity rules lifted, Oahu restaurants celebrate the return of full dining rooms

Latest News

Blaisdell Concert Hall
Broadway returns to Hawaii with 4 blockbuster musicals announced for 2022-2023
Watch ‘This is Now’: LG says water contamination is ‘totally unacceptable’
Watch “This is Now” live from the HNN Digital Center weekdays on KHNL or across Hawaii News...
This is Now (Dec. 2, 2021)
Petroleum contamination has so far only been detected in the Navy’s water system, but Honolulu...
Contamination has only been detected in Navy’s system, but officials worry it could spread