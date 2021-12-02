Tributes
DOH shuts down Maui restaurant after roach infestation discovered

By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 8:46 PM HST|Updated: moments ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Department of Health issued a red “closed” placard to a Maui restaurant on Tuesday after inspectors observed an infestation of cockroaches.

Officials said 808 Grindz Cafe in Lahaina must shut down immediately and remain closed until all violations are resolved.

During a routine inspection, the Health Department said they found about 35 live roaches crawling in a grease trap and a storage area below a microwave.

Inspectors said multiple live cockroaches and eggs were also observed on the water heater located in the back corner of the kitchen.

Along with the infestation, officials said an accumulation of grease and food debris was also found throughout the kitchen and on equipment. Foods on the flattop grill were also not stored at proper temperatures.

DOH said the food establishment must hire a professional pest control contractor to eradicate the insects and must thoroughly clean the restaurant.

A follow-up inspection is scheduled for Thursday to determine if the roaches have been removed.

