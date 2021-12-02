Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Hawaii sees 126 new coronavirus infections, 1 more death

By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 9:04 AM HST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii on Thursday reported 126 new COVID-19 infections and one more fatality.

The latest infections bring the statewide total number of cases since the start of the pandemic to 87,898.

With one more fatality, the state’s death toll has risen to 1,027.

Over the last 14 days, the state says there have been 1,294 cases detected.

Experts: COVID death rate for unvaccinated Hawaii residents is 20 times higher

Of the new infections reported Thursday:

  • 52 were on Oahu
  • 34 on Kauai
  • 18 on Maui
  • 17 on Hawaii Island

There were also 6 people diagnosed out of state. The state also removed one case from Molokai’s count.

The state is no longer issuing details daily on where COVID deaths occurred, their age ranges, and whether those who died had underlying conditions.

Some 71.5% of the state’s residents are fully vaccinated, while 77.3% have received at least one dose.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The military is distributing water to families impacted by the problems.
Test detects petroleum product in Pearl Harbor-Hickam water but big questions remain
Five days after downing Wyoming to close the 2021 season, University of Hawaii quarterback...
UH starting quarterback Chevan Cordeiro to leave the program
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy listens as President Joe Biden...
1st US case of COVID omicron variant confirmed in California
An oily and smelly sheen is seen in water from a home at Aliamanu Military Reservation.
A military family invited us in to see (and smell) their water firsthand. Here’s what we saw.
Counties eased a long list of COVID restrictions Wednesday as the governor’s new emergency...
With capacity rules lifted, Oahu restaurants celebrate the return of full dining rooms

Latest News

U.S. Rep. Kai Kahele questions a top Navy leader about the water contamination issue.
US Rep. Kai Kahele questions top Navy leader on water contamination issue
FILE - People stand in front of the Quarterback Real Estate Arena for a vaccination on...
Germany locks unvaccinated out of public life; mandate looms
Germany is seeing a major increase in COVID-19 cases as the omicron variant has also made its...
Germany sees new cases of omicron variant as country is already battling a massive COVID outbreak
Weather alerts have been posted for Hawaii Island summits ahead of a cold front.
Weather alerts issued for Hawaii Island summits ahead of cold front