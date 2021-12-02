Hawaii sees 126 new coronavirus infections, 1 more death

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii on Thursday reported 126 new COVID-19 infections and one more fatality.

The latest infections bring the statewide total number of cases since the start of the pandemic to 87,898.

With one more fatality, the state’s death toll has risen to 1,027.

Over the last 14 days, the state says there have been 1,294 cases detected.

Of the new infections reported Thursday:

52 were on Oahu

34 on Kauai

18 on Maui

17 on Hawaii Island

There were also 6 people diagnosed out of state. The state also removed one case from Molokai’s count.

The state is no longer issuing details daily on where COVID deaths occurred, their age ranges, and whether those who died had underlying conditions.

Some 71.5% of the state’s residents are fully vaccinated, while 77.3% have received at least one dose.

This story will be updated.

