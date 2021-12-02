Tributes
Furious residents express concern over military’s response to water contamination

Many were critical of the military for not being forthcoming.(Hawaii News Now)
By Ben Gutierrez
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 10:25 PM HST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - People who get their water from the Navy system used a town hall meeting Wednesday to criticize military officials over their handling of tainted tap water that they say has made them sick.

The town hall at the Aliamanu Military Reservation’s chapel came after a preliminary test confirmed a petroleum-like substance has been detected in tap water.

Many residents didn’t hold back.

“I want to say how disgusted I am at how you have failed the community,” said military housing resident Christy Clifford.

Residents also said they could smell the contamination coming from their taps.

Frustrations grow as businesses, military families grapple with tainted water

“My house began to smell like a gas station and I couldn’t breathe. I was choking,” said resident Bonnie Russell. “I opened all the windows and stuff for the ventilation but it still took quite a while for the fumes to clear.”

Many were critical of the military for not being forthcoming.

“There’s been so much misinformation, no information, nothing given to the residents here,” said Clifford. “I have called since Sunday.”

The military tried to reassure residents.

“We are working to get everyone working toward the same goals, and that is to take care of our people,” said Rear Adm. Blake Converse, the deputy commander of the U.S. Pacific Fleet.

As for the sample that showed possible petroleum contamination, it came from a kitchen sink at Red Hill Elementary School. Officials cautioned that the results were not final.

“It’s preliminary results,” said state Deputy Director for Environmental Health Kathleen Ho. “It was just the petroleum-like substance that was in the water. There isn’t a quantifiable amount.”

Many residents have complained about getting sick from the water.

Some of the symptoms of petroleum-based hydrocarbon exposure include itching, rash, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, dizziness and headache.

“On Sunday my children took a bath, and for 45 minutes afterwards they complained of burning skin,” one woman told the military personnel. “On Monday, I woke up sick, and I’ve been dizzy ever since.”

There’s also a risk of pneumonitis, which has similar symptoms to pneumonia, but is not contagious.

Officials said all levels of the military are aware of the problem. However, the Navy said it wasn’t ready to say exactly what is in the water.

Military officials said they are expecting their own test results to come in sometime Thursday.

