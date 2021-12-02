Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Forecast: Cold front approaching, flooding possible this weekend

Forecast: Cold front approaching, flooding possible this weekend
Forecast: Cold front approaching, flooding possible this weekend(Hawaii News Now)
By Guy Hagi
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 3:28 AM HST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Unsettled weather will persist through the forecast period. A cold front will move across the island chain Thursday night and Friday then stall near the Big Island Saturday. Low pressure will drop down toward the state later in the weekend and on into early next week with wet weather expected across portions of the state. However with this type of weather scenario, it is very difficult to pin down impact details. Heavy rainfall will be a threat and shower bands may line up over portions of the state for extended periods of time, increasing the threat for flooding. Winds will be blowing from the south and southwest later this weekend into early next week. Some areas over and downwind of terrain may see locally gusty winds at times.

The current small to moderate northwest swell will persist through Thursday. The very large north-northwest swell (350 degrees) will likely arrive late Friday, and peak Saturday. Surf heights produced by this swell will likely be above the High Surf Warning thresholds along most exposed north and west facing shores of the islands.

Surf is expected to rise along some east facing shores this weekend due to the very large north-northwest swell wrapping into select areas. Surf along south facing shores may rise slightly over the weekend and early next week due to locally generated wind waves produced by the south to southwest winds, as well as a series of small background south swells.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The military is distributing water to families impacted by the problems.
Test detects petroleum product in Pearl Harbor-Hickam water but big questions remain
Five days after downing Wyoming to close the 2021 season, University of Hawaii quarterback...
UH starting quarterback Chevan Cordeiro to leave the program
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy listens as President Joe Biden...
1st US case of COVID omicron variant confirmed in California
An oily and smelly sheen is seen in water from a home at Aliamanu Military Reservation.
A military family invited us in to see (and smell) their water firsthand. Here’s what we saw.
Counties eased a long list of COVID restrictions Wednesday as the governor’s new emergency...
With capacity rules lifted, Oahu restaurants celebrate the return of full dining rooms

Latest News

Tracking rain and snow
Hawaii News Now - Weather - Meteorologist Jen Robbins
Tracking a WET pattern
Forecast: Periods of rain, heavy at times, as we track a front and disturbance Thursday night into the weekend
Morning Weather Forecast from Hawaii News Now - Wednesday, December 1, 2021
Morning Weather Forecast from Hawaii News Now - Wednesday, December 1, 2021
Forecast: Rain prone weather to persist through the weekend
Forecast: Flooding rain possible through the weekend