Forecast: Cold front approaching, flooding possible this weekend

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Unsettled weather will persist through the forecast period. A cold front will move across the island chain Thursday night and Friday then stall near the Big Island Saturday.

Low pressure will drop down toward the state later in the weekend and on into early next week with wet weather expected across portions of the state. However, with this type of weather scenario, it is very difficult to pin down impact details.

Heavy rainfall will be a threat and shower bands may line up over portions of the state for extended periods of time, increasing the threat for flooding.

Winds will be blowing from the south and southwest later this weekend into early next week. Some areas over and downwind of terrain may see locally gusty winds at times.

The current small to moderate northwest swell will persist through Thursday.

The very large north-northwest swell will likely arrive late Friday, and peak Saturday. Surf heights produced by this swell will likely be above the high surf warning thresholds along most exposed north- and west-facing shores of the islands.

Surf is expected to rise along some east-facing shores this weekend due to the very large north-northwest swell wrapping into select areas.

Surf along south-facing shores may rise slightly over the weekend and early next week due to locally generated wind waves produced by the south to southwest winds, as well as a series of small background south swells.

