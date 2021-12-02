In effort to reduce crime, police clear out homeless encampment on Kauai

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Kauai Police Department said a recent clean up of a homeless encampment will reduce crime related activity in the area.

Officials said local and state entities worked to clear the Kaiakea encampment across from the Kealia Kai lookout.

KPD said it initiated the cleanup project earlier this year after multiple crimes were reported in the area.

Investigative Services Bureau Detective Barry DeBlake said two fentanyl-related deaths were linked to the location and police also responded to at least two overdose incidents in the area in which Narcan was administered to save the individuals.

Over the course of several months, police said they removed more than 500 used syringes, as well as numerous used Narcan applications and empty crystal methamphetamine bags.

During the cleanup project, the county’s housing agency coordinator provided assistance to those living at the encampment.

