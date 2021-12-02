Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

In effort to reduce crime, police clear out homeless encampment on Kauai

By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 6:06 PM HST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Kauai Police Department said a recent clean up of a homeless encampment will reduce crime related activity in the area.

Officials said local and state entities worked to clear the Kaiakea encampment across from the Kealia Kai lookout.

KPD said it initiated the cleanup project earlier this year after multiple crimes were reported in the area.

Investigative Services Bureau Detective Barry DeBlake said two fentanyl-related deaths were linked to the location and police also responded to at least two overdose incidents in the area in which Narcan was administered to save the individuals.

Over the course of several months, police said they removed more than 500 used syringes, as well as numerous used Narcan applications and empty crystal methamphetamine bags.

During the cleanup project, the county’s housing agency coordinator provided assistance to those living at the encampment.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident happened around 7 p.m. in the 200 block of Kalihi.
2 people in serious condition following apparent shooting in Kalihi, EMS says
The governor says it’s only a matter of time before the Omicron variant is detected in the...
Omicron variant hasn’t yet been detected in Hawaii but it’s already impacting travel
An oily and smelly sheen is seen in water from a home at Aliamanu Military Reservation.
A military family invited us in to see (and smell) their water firsthand. Here’s what we saw.
Results of early testing from the Pearl Harbor-Hickam water system have been “inconclusive,”...
State inspector detected fuel odor during probe into possible tainted water but tests inconclusive
Counties eased a long list of COVID restrictions Wednesday as the governor’s new emergency...
With capacity rules lifted, Oahu restaurants celebrate the return of full dining rooms

Latest News

Christopher Fredeluces, Zackary Ah Nee and Geoffrey Thom appear with their attorneys before a...
Police commission approves taxpayer-funded defense for officers who fatally shot teen
The military is distributing water to families impacted by the problems.
Test detects petroleum product in Pearl Harbor-Hickam water but big questions remain
The Hawaii Symphony Orchestra will be performing songs from Stars Wars: The Empire Strikes Back.
Music from a galaxy far, far away is coming to Blaisdell Concert Hall
The EcoFlow Delta is a re-chargeable portable generator.
What the Tech: Looking for a gift for dad? Check out these gadgets