Cordeiro’s departure from UH football sparks concerns about current state of the team

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A big blow to the Rainbow Warriors as University of Hawaii starting quarterback Chevan Cordeiro announced on Wednesday that he is leaving the program.

Cordeiro made the announcement via social media that he plans to enter the transfer portal, sending a shock wave through the Hawaii sports world.

“This is the reality of college football and this one hurts I think for a lot of Hawaii fans because this is a home grown talent.” Spectrum Sports play-by-play analyst Kanoa Leahey told Hawaii News Now. “A guy who played at a very high level in a lot of different instances wearing that University of Hawaii uniform and its going to be a little bit of a back to the drawing board type of situation as it pertains to the quarterback situation.”

The announcement kicked off what is rapidly becoming one of the most tumultuous days in UH sports since Nick Rolovich’s departure.

Hours after the former Crusader’s post , dozens of current players, football alumni and members of the media took part in a live Twitter chat.

For more than three hours, the group took aim at the coaching staff, University leadership and the culture in and around the locker room.

“It comes down to just overall leadership.” UH wide receiver Aaron Cephus said in the Twitter chat. “It’s about how present people are and I played football for 20 years and played for a bunch of different coaches, I played on a 1-11 team and I never felt like this on a team, not that many people transfering ever.”

“We have built something special with culture, with all of these things.” former UH offensive lineman JR Hensley said in the Twitter chat. “I’m telling you i have heard it now for two years straight, oh that’s gone, its completely gone.”

To make matters worse, some worry that Cordeiro’s departure and the public airing of grievances on social media could prompt others to enter the transfer portal as well.

“That is going to be a trickle effect, dudes keep transferring because I know I saw earlier yesterday that this is just the beginning.” former UH linebacker Darryl McBride Jr. said in the Twitter chat. “So when somebody says this is the beginning, i’m expecting so much more like damn who else is going, who else is going to leave so you’ve got to question stuff.”

Hawaii News Now has reached out to the University for comment on the Live Twitter chat, but have not heard back yet.

It was a bit of a turbulent season for Hawaii, which finished at 6-7 on the year, but the ‘Bows did end on a two game winning streak.

They’re still waiting to hear back about a spot in the Hawaii Bowl, though they won’t have their starting quarterback if they play on Christmas Eve.

