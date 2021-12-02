City seeks Lei Day court applicants as organizers prepare for upcoming festivities

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - While Lei Day celebrations were mostly virtual this past year due to the pandemic, organizers are already gearing up to bring back festivities in 2022.

The city Department of Parks and Recreation is hoping to hold May Day events at the Kapiolani Bandstand and is looking for lei court applicants.

To qualify, those interested must be between 46 and 60 years old.

Applications must be mailed in by Jan. 3.

Organizers said the Lei Court is an integral part of the city’s Annual Lei Day Celebration.

Because of COVID restrictions, socially distanced lei presentations across the island replaced usual in-person gatherings and parades.

For more information or to apply, click here.

