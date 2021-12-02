Tributes
Calling all dog lovers: TSA’s 2022 canine calendar is out — and it features a local dog

By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 3:23 PM HST|Updated: moments ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Transportation Security Administration has released its annual canine calendar for 2022 — and it features a dog from Hawaii.

The special calendar features 12 of the agency’s most photogenic explosive detection working canines.

One of the dogs featured in the calendar is named Xaira, who works at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport. She is featured as “Miss October.”

The three-year-old sable German shepherd can often be seen at the security checkpoint of Honolulu’s airport with her handler working hard to protect travelers.

TSA said Xaira plays an integral role in securing the state’s transportation system as she searches for the presence of explosive odor.

If you want to hang up a calendar with some hard working and adorable furry animals, click here.

The calendar is free to print and download.

